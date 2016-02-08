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Alejandra Coral
aleka
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A black-and-white macro shot of a cat's nose
Cat nose in black and white
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 8, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T4i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
animal
grey
hair
kitten
blur
bokeh
mouth
close up
gray
nose
kitty
carnivore
feline
whisker
whiskers
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