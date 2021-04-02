Go to Darren Richardson's profile
@campfire_guy
Download free
black and tan short coat medium dog in black plastic bucket
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Bathing a miniature longhaired daschund.

Related collections

Grooming
3 photos · Curated by Mirella Benner
grooming
canine
mammal
Doggos
27 photos · Curated by Talya Willson
doggo
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
DVC Pics
50 photos · Curated by Steve Harry
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking