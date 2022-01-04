Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arjun Gupta
@arjungupta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
20d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
india
mcleodganj
dharamshala
himachal pradesh
building
hotel
resort
urban
town
HD City Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Bible
270 photos
· Curated by Pro Church Media
Bible Images
Book Images & Photos
church
Sparkles
76 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night
Warm and Muted
511 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor