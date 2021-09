Graffiti beautiful face. I took this when walking around the Bankside Gallery in Hull with my son. It was a lovely day and I was there to visit him for the weekend. He knows I love art and colour, so we drove to the river parked up and walked around the old industrial landscape, where the old brick walls, which are still intact, decorate the roadside. A feast for the eyes. Love the colours used for this face and the beauty of her eyes.