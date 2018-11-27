Sometimes things go according to plan and other times life has something better planned for you. That’s exactly what happened with this photo. On our Christmas trip to Stockholm, Sweden we had planned to have dinner one night in a restaurant that we found online. Not-so-unfortunately, it was closed for renovations and we instead found ourselves at Tong, a modern culinary expression of Asian and Chinese food. This was one of the dishes we enjoyed, full of texture. A sticky sauce coated the chicken’s tender and slightly crisped exterior. If you’re ever in the area, Tong is something magic.