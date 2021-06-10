Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
J Taubitz
@schwarzeweissheitenfotografie
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St. Lamberti, Kirchplatz, Gladbeck, Deutschland
Published
on
June 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
gladbeck
st. lamberti
kirchplatz
deutschland
cathedral
christian worship
christianity
HD Christian Wallpapers
church interior
church building
church altar
church service
bishop
nordrheinwestfalen
nordrhein westfalen
nrw
ruhrpott
ruhrgebiet
pope
priest
Creative Commons images
Related collections
What I'm Holding
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
holding
hand
human
faceless
932 photos
· Curated by apple s.
faceless
hand
People Images & Pictures
Coffee
69 photos
· Curated by Stef Díaz
Coffee Images
drink
cup