Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
A n v e s h
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
West Reading, PA, USA
Published
on
April 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
west reading
pa
usa
corona mask
covid mask
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
face
scarf
coat
vehicle
transportation
Car Images & Pictures
automobile
photography
photo
portrait
hat
Backgrounds
Related collections
Curved architecture
138 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #178: Flipboard
10 photos
· Curated by Flipboard
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture
Technology
269 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
technology
electronic
HD Phone Wallpapers