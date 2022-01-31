Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anil Sharma
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lake side
bengaluru
karnataka
photography by anil sharma
evening sky
evening view
swans
white swan
duck
underwater photography
blue lake
trinetra photography
ducklings
city lake
sankey tank
kodandarampura
malleswaram
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
ripple
Free images
Related collections
Wanderlust
201 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
wanderlust
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Boho
48 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
boho
Women Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
water
587 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers