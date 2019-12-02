Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
philippe collard
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2019
NIKON, COOLPIX P510
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A tale of two faiths.
Related tags
churches
mary magdalene
al-aqsa
holy
holy city
jerusalem
church
faith
islam
christianity
holy site
muslim
HD Christian Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
architecture
dome
building
mosque
People Images & Pictures
human
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Life
280 photos
· Curated by Abood Anwar
Life Images & Photos
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Islamic quotes
495 photos
· Curated by lakshan sandaru
building
human
architecture
christianity
36 photos
· Curated by Longhorn Innovations
christianity
church
HD Christian Wallpapers