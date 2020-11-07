Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christian Lue
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ghent, Belgium
Published
on
November 7, 2020
a6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Leaf in autumn
Related tags
ghent
belgium
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Autumn Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
bonfire
HD Fire Wallpapers
flame
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Motion
85 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
motion
Light Backgrounds
road
Collection #15: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Leaf Backgrounds
plank
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Weddings
169 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
bride