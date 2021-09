The colourful beach huts along Mudeford Spit Christchurch Dorset. You can stay overnight in one of these huts, which are equipped with living room, cooking facilities however no bathroom. If you want to stay here you would need to use the shared showers and lavatories in a separate block. Beautiful though. The sea overlooking The Isle of Wight one side and Christchurch Harbour the other. A great and different place to travel.