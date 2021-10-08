Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Yuen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dongguan, 广东省中国
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pig-like steamed buns.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
dongguan
广东省中国
Food Images & Pictures
culture
chinese
traditional
Creative Images
pig
HD Cartoon Wallpapers
children
cantonese
baozi
steamed buns
sweets
confectionery
Brown Backgrounds
piggy bank
dessert
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Maker
112 photos · Curated by Luisa Carbonelli
maker
HD Art Wallpapers
craft
Cosmetic
348 photos · Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
cosmetic
beauty
Makeup Backgrounds
Monday Mantra
30 photos · Curated by Rachel Drudi
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers