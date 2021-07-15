Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Peter van der Vaart
@2021pvdv
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 15, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Bear Pictures & Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
rodent
beaver
Grass Backgrounds
plant
vegetation
Free stock photos
Related collections
Happy + Free Feels
104 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
Happy Images & Pictures
united state
Women Images & Pictures
thanksgiving
35 photos
· Curated by Megan Ryan
Thanksgiving Images
plant
Fall Images & Pictures
Happy Feet
117 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
feet
shoe
People Images & Pictures