Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Thinh Nguyen
@thinhngthinh304
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 29, 2021
Canon EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
chau thoi pagoda
architecture
building
temple
dome
shrine
worship
Brown Backgrounds
pagoda
spire
tower
steeple
Free images
Related collections
Canon Cameras
96 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
canon camera
camera
canon
Space
49 photos
· Curated by Timothy Salter-Hewitt
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
Outer Space Pictures
camera
59 photos
· Curated by Ana Tarouca
camera
electronic
HD Grey Wallpapers