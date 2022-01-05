Go to Stephanie Klepacki's profile
@sklepacki
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
South Carolina, USA
Published on Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

south carolina
usa
lake
grey rocks
Sunset Images & Pictures
lake sunset
Brown Backgrounds
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
Grass Backgrounds
plant
rock
ripple
Creative Commons images

Related collections

The Path
493 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
path
road
Tree Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking