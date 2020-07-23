Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kieran Wood
@kieran_wood
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Published on
July 24, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A heron watching the camera on the rocks
Related tags
stanley park drive
vancouver
bc
canada
Birds Images
heron
HD Grey Wallpapers
wildlife
water bird
fishing
canadian
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
stork
HD Blue Wallpapers
ardeidae
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Girls
250 photos
· Curated by Lenka
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Negative Space Travel
464 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
Travel Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
THE DEEP (BENEATH STILL WATERS)
353 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
deep
Animals Images & Pictures
sea