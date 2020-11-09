Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Carrozzo
@uguccione65
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Melide, Switzerland
Published
on
November 9, 2020
DJI, FC3170
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Drone view of Melide Beach, Lugano Lake, Ticino, Switzerland.
Related tags
switzerland
melide
Landscape Images & Pictures
coast
lake
boats
gulf
Beach Images & Pictures
drone view
path
ticino
Beautiful Pictures & Images
HD Green Wallpapers
transparent water
HD Desktop Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
land
aerial view
Free images
Related collections
INDOORS
129 photos
· Curated by Ace
indoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Collection #55: Ali Inay
7 photos
· Curated by Ali Inay
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Spiritual
140 photos
· Curated by Ben White
spiritual
People Images & Pictures
church