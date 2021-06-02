Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Natasha Jenny
@natashajenny
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Wood Wallpapers
bark
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
plant
lumber
rug
Free images
Related collections
Collection #1: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
business
office
work
books, libraries, paper
203 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
library
Paper Backgrounds
Book Images & Photos
Portraotic
169 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
portraotic
People Images & Pictures
human