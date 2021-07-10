Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Simon Fitall
@simonfitall
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Argentière, Chamonix, France
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A view up the Le Tours valley in the summer green after rain.
Related tags
argentière
chamonix
france
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
slope
People Images & Pictures
human
mountain range
HD Scenery Wallpapers
peak
wilderness
vegetation
plant
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
countryside
Tree Images & Pictures
valley
Backgrounds
Related collections
Red
121 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Red Wallpapers
flora
plant
Home
106 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
home
plant
Flower Images
ruins
38 photos
· Curated by 1 1
ruin
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers