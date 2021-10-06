Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ricky Singh
@rickysinghy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
indian
industrial
kitchen
steel
dishes
stainless
india
HD Modern Wallpapers
furniture
appliance
dishwasher
refrigerator
mixer
indoors
room
dish
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plate rack
Free pictures
Related collections
Color - Neutral Tones
3,580 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
neutral
plant
HD White Wallpapers
The Winter Issue
65 photos
· Curated by Rucksack Magazine
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
in your mind
349 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
HD Grey Wallpapers
transportation
HD City Wallpapers