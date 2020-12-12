Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lay Naik
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Canon EOS 1500D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
hibiscus
Flower Images
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
honey bee
HD Yellow Wallpapers
pollen
Leaf Backgrounds
anther
geranium
Creative Commons images
Related collections
THE FLAT EARTH SOCIETY
88 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
The Minimal Collection
65 photos
· Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Stunning Scotland
34 photos
· Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor