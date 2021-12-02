Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
FLY:D
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Canon, EOS Kiss X9
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ivy on white wall
Related tags
plant
ivy
HD Red Wallpapers
wall
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Beautiful Switzerland
64 photos
· Curated by Marc Wieland
switzerland
alp
outdoor
FLOOD
74 photos
· Curated by Katie Schwendi
flood
outdoor
sea
Flowers with Black Background
170 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
HQ Background Images
HD Black Wallpapers
Flower Images