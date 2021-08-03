Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Marcel Strauß
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Textures & Patterns
,
Fill the Frame
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Macro shot of a teal towel
Related tags
Texture Backgrounds
fill the frame
stuttgart
deutschland
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
towel
macro
wool
HD Teal Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
strings
rug
knitting
Free stock photos
Related collections
Plant Life
69 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
Life Images & Photos
plant
flora
Fruitage
131 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
fruitage
Fruits Images & Pictures
produce
Beyond the Map
60 photos
· Curated by Cody Bliss
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images