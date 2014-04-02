Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Drew Patrick Miller
@drewpatrickmiller
Download free
Published on
April 2, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Adjusting dials on a mixer
Share
Info
Related collections
Skills, hobbies, etc
4 photos
· Curated by Claire Nyles Suer
human
People Images & Pictures
Music Images & Pictures
Lightforce
132 photos
· Curated by Kat Rundle
lightforce
new zealand
outdoor
mountain view
22 photos
· Curated by Tristan Bailey
view
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Music Images & Pictures
cup
buttons
hand
gambling
game
studio
sound
mix
engineer
audio
volume
instrument
producer
radio
technician
music studio
Free images