Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michelle Li
@mimilili
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Tahoe, United States
Published
on
October 6, 2020
iPhone 6
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lake tahoe
united states
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
lake
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoors
fir
abies
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
land
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
shoreline
vegetation
wilderness
woodland
Public domain images
Related collections
Imaginarium
85 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
imaginarium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Collection #106: Nathan Kontny
9 photos
· Curated by Nathan Kontny
collection
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Tidy!
150 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
tidy
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images