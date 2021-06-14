Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Studley
@jasonmark
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
another beautiful day at Joshua Tree National Park
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
rock
Tree Images & Pictures
joshua tree
joshua tree national park
national park
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
mammal
wildlife
Elephant Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Surf
83 photos · Curated by Alfie Hayward
surf
outdoor
sea
Collection #88: MOO
9 photos · Curated by MOO
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
People & Portraits
340 photos · Curated by Kirill
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures