Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Simon Hurry
@bullterriere
Download free
Share
Info
Copenhagen, Denmark
Published on
April 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Guidance
Related collections
Collection #54: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
desk
HD Wood Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Collection #47: Kirill Zakharov
8 photos
· Curated by Kirill
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Hands
164 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
hand
finger
People Images & Pictures
Related tags
vehicle
transportation
boat
watercraft
vessel
copenhagen
denmark
ship
tugboat
pilot
pilot boat
guidance
safety
lead the way
marine safety
help
need help
need direction
barge
Public domain images