Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Muktinath, Непал
Published
on
June 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Muktinath track View valley Himalayan mountain Nepal
Related tags
muktinath
непал
Nature Images
outdoors
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
azure sky
cumulus
weather
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Stuck in Time
276 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
floating
float
What's Everyone Looking At?
46 photos
· Curated by Ernio Hernandez
looking
People Images & Pictures
human
Adventure & Action
112 photos
· Curated by Mrg Simon
adventure
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures