Go to Massimo Virgilio's profile
@massimovirgilio
Download free
gray metal chair on gray concrete floor
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Rome, Italy
Published on Panasonic, DMC-LX15
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Chairs

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
rome
Italy Pictures & Images
chairs
indoor
minimal
Black And White Backgrounds
office space
office
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
chair
furniture
indoors
room
waiting room
Public domain images

Related collections

just design
4 photos · Curated by Teo Balsamo
HD Design Wallpapers
chair
indoor
GARIE_BRAND
30 photos · Curated by Deb McDiarmid
brand
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking