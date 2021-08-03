Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Derek Lee
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
electronics
gun
weaponry
weapon
finger
Free pictures
Related collections
Social History
87 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
protest
united state
human
THE DEEP (BENEATH STILL WATERS)
353 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
deep
Animals Images & Pictures
sea
Tilted
69 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
tilted
HD Grey Wallpapers
building