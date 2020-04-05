Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tyler Scheviak
@tylerscheviak
Download free
Share
Info
Oeschinensee, Kandersteg, Switzerland
Published on
April 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Huge mountains tower behind the frozen lake Oeschinensee
Related collections
Male Friendship
54 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Friendship Images
male
friend
people
283 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Built Environment
49 photos
· Curated by Jethro Lawrence
building
HD City Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
oeschinensee
kandersteg
switzerland
mountain range
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Sports Images
Sports Images
piste
HD Grey Wallpapers
peak
abies
fir
Free stock photos