Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lili Betelgeuze
@ekba
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kharkiv, Харьковская область, Украина
Published
on
December 17, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kharkiv
харьковская область
украина
face
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
portraits
Winter Images & Pictures
beauty girl
hand
hair
beautiful face
People Images & Pictures
human
female
HD Grey Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
finger
portrait
Public domain images
Related collections
Dreamscape
140 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
dreamscape
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog
Collection #175: Earth
8 photos
· Curated by Earth
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images