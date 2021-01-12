Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dhruva
@_dhruva_
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
#product photography #EOS M50 photography
Related tags
wristwatch
building
tower
architecture
clock tower
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Triangles
113 photos
· Curated by Sergey Ukolov
triangle
building
architecture
salt water
91 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
sea
outdoor
Beach Images & Pictures
Italian summer
27 photos
· Curated by Valentina Locatelli
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures