Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
suzanne sachs
@120567sh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Photo of an original Vintage Wedding Ring in gold circa 1940's.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
accessories
accessory
jewelry
ring
Diamond Backgrounds
gemstone
Free images
Related collections
Divine Mother Earth
69 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Earth Images & Pictures
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Collection #71: M.G. Siegler
9 photos
· Curated by M.G. Siegler
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Green Wallpapers
outdoor
Meditation & Contemplation
65 photos
· Curated by Barbie Fitzgerald
meditation
Sunset Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds