Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Francesco Palladino
@francescopld
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Salerno, SA, Italia
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
salerno
sa
italia
crescent
architecture design
architectural
architect
structure building
building
office building
parliament
urban
solar panels
electrical device
Public domain images
Related collections
Street Life
166 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
street
HD City Wallpapers
building
Fresh food
35 photos · Curated by Dara Shultz
fresh
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
Holistic Health
561 photos · Curated by Jessica Pantermuehl
Health Images
holistic
plant