Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
mammal
wildlife
zebra
Animals Images & Pictures
field
grassland
outdoors
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Glow
411 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
glow
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Silhouette Mystery
258 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Atmospheric
285 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds