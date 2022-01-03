Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
L. T.
@little_turtle
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Xiaomi, M2010J19SY
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
citrus fruit
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Pineapple Backgrounds
HD Orange Wallpapers
sweets
confectionery
grapefruit
produce
Leaf Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Pathways
25 photos
· Curated by Stuart Doughty
pathway
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Inspiration
153 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
inspiration
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Feathered & Furred
323 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
wildlife