Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pablo de la Fuente
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nusa Ceningan, Lembongan, Klungkung, Bali, Indonesia
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bali
indonesia
nusa ceningan
lembongan
klungkung
drone
dron
dji
mavic pro
aerial views
aerial photography
aerial
Beach Images & Pictures
boat
drones
drone delivery
Nature Images
fly
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
In the mountains
55 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
The Sweet Smell
122 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Scenery
271 photos
· Curated by Jessie Russell
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor