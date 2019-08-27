Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tina Chelidze
@tinach
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Providence, RI, USA
Published
on
August 27, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Providence, Rhode Island near Kennedy Plaza, view of the river
Related tags
providence
ri
usa
bridge
HD City Wallpapers
river
downtown
waterfire
providence place mall
rhode island
sunny day
new england
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
canal
ditch
building
office building
urban
Public domain images
Related collections
Wallpapers
918 photos
· Curated by Alex
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Desktop Wallpapers
RI
39 photos
· Curated by Michael Kearney
ri
providence
building
V2032
51 photos
· Curated by Danica Mitchell
v2032
outdoor
usa