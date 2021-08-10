Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Avijit Chinara
@webchinara
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 200D II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bangalore
karnataka
india
aloe vera flower
plant
vegetation
Flower Images
blossom
fern
Tree Images & Pictures
land
outdoors
Nature Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Live for Less
35 photos
· Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Layers
555 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
layer
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Concert
41 photos
· Curated by MX Phillips
concert
Light Backgrounds
crowd