Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Amey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
goddesses
durga puja
durga devi
durga maa
kolkata
kolkata street
black and white portrait
goddess durga
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
skin
clothing
apparel
HD Art Wallpapers
building
worship
figurine
face
statue
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #74: Jeffrey Zeldman
9 photos
· Curated by Jeffrey Zeldman
building
HD City Wallpapers
architecture
Beautiful Landscape Light
196 photos
· Curated by ideadad
Light Backgrounds
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Negative Space For Lettering
169 photos
· Curated by Morgan
negative
Space Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images