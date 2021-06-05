Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ricardo Gomez Angel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published on
June 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Light, shadows and textures
Related tags
switzerland
interiro
Light Backgrounds
shadow
contrast
paint
architecture
Texture Backgrounds
wall
column
plaster
word
wedge
machine
Backgrounds
Related collections
Office
55 photos
· Curated by Christine Connors
office
desk
work
Journey
20 photos
· Curated by Tertia Neethling
journey
bridge
road
School
40 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
school
education
Website Backgrounds