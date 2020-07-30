Go to Olivia Herlambang-Tham's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and pink cupcake with sprinkles
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS M
Free to use under the Unsplash License

cupcakes, baking, rainbow, celebration, confetti, party

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

dessert
cream
Cake Images
icing
Food Images & Pictures
creme
confectionery
sweets
Cupcake Images & Pictures
Birthday Cake Images
candy
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
Free images

Related collections

Social Media
89 photos · Curated by Rebecca Rees
social medium
Food Images & Pictures
human
Birthday's
15 photos · Curated by Denise Singh
Birthday Backgrounds
Cake Images
dessert
Colour
344 photos · Curated by Julia Tobin
colour
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking