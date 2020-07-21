Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ben Vaughn
@ben_vaughn_189
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 21, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Deer & Friends
81 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
Deer Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Collection #181: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
Sports Images
The Writer's Collection
203 photos
· Curated by Jenna Avery
writer
writing
hand
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
pine
spruce
fir
abies
HD Blue Wallpapers
blue spruce
blue pine
cyan
HD Teal Wallpapers
HD Turquoise Wallpapers
needles
aqua
pine needles
Free images