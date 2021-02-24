Go to Baptista Ime James's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person in blue and gray plaid shirt
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A woman’s plaid shirt with necklace on

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

necklace
HD Grey Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
plaid
shirt
plaid shirt
neck
HD Black Wallpapers
black woman
neck piece
black strap
skin
Beautiful Pictures & Images
accessories
accessory
jewelry
apparel
clothing
human
People Images & Pictures
Free images

Related collections

Ebony Ladies
4,995 photos · Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
lady
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
necklace
6 photos · Curated by Alexi Calzadilla
necklace
human
pendant
Coach with Soul
26 photos · Curated by Sara Osborn
human
Women Images & Pictures
accessory
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking