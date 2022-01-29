Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stan Georgiev
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Nikon, D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Just an abandoned gas station in the middle of the forest.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sun set
gas station
girl face
portraits
People Images & Pictures
human
glasses
accessories
accessory
clothing
apparel
female
evening dress
fashion
robe
gown
face
finger
Women Images & Pictures
blonde
Free images
Related collections
Bloom
440 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
bloom
Flower Images
plant
Sweet Tooth
123 photos · Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
sweet
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Into the Wild
145 photos · Curated by Dominique Tempone
wild
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images