Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Omar Rodriguez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ornament
Christmas Tree Images
HD Art Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Unique World
72 photos
· Curated by Alan Batista Bara
building
history
architecture
A Holly Jolly Christmas
40 photos
· Curated by Joe mama
holly
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas
73 photos
· Curated by Alexis Subias
Christmas Images
plant
Christmas Tree Images