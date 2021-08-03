Go to Shawn Pang's profile
@shawnpangg
Download free
black and white analog clock
black and white analog clock
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Malaysia, Malaysia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Grandfather’s roots | calligraphy, tea and classic clock

Related collections

Love
627 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
Love Images
couple
People Images & Pictures
Motors
75 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
motor
Car Images & Pictures
Vintage Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking