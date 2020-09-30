Go to Ella Baxter's profile
@ellabaxter20201
Download free
painted lady butterfly perched on pink flower in close up photography during daytime
painted lady butterfly perched on pink flower in close up photography during daytime
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A butterfly eating pollen from a pink flower.

Related collections

Scenery
271 photos · Curated by Jessie Russell
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Roads we walk
113 photos · Curated by Anna Luiza Staudinger
road
building
HD City Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking