Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Яна Гурская
@yana_hurskaya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Women Images & Pictures
handmade
products
vase
pot
ceramics
jug
People Images & Pictures
human
pottery
water jug
Free pictures
Related collections
The Art of Femininity
121 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
HD Art Wallpapers
human
Women Images & Pictures
Pottery
83 photos
· Curated by Sharon Kaselonis
pottery
plant
vase
Bespoke
43 photos
· Curated by AppCat
bespoke
pot
product